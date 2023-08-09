Celebrity Shortens Summit’s 2024-25 Program in San Juan

Celebrity Cruises is cancelling part of Celebrity Summit’s sailings from San Juan for the 2024-25 winter season.

Originally set to take place between October 2024 and April 2025, the homeporting season in Puerto Rico was shortened by approximately three months.

According to a statement sent to booked guests, the cancellations are part of a redeployment initiative, which will see the Summit returning to the United States earlier.

“At Celebrity Cruises, we are passionate about providing award-winning vacation experiences. As we position our brand for continued success, we constantly seek opportunities to elevate our already incredible offerings,” the company said.

“With this goal in mind, Celebrity Cruises is pleased to announce we will be relocating Celebrity Summit in January 2025, from San Juan to Fort Lauderdale,” Celebrity added.

As a result, all cruises that were previously scheduled to sail onboard the Celebrity Summit between January 29, 2025 and April 12, 2025 have been cancelled.

According to the statement, the affected passengers will automatically receive a 100 percent refund of any payments made toward the cancelled cruises.

Celebrity also said it is happy to offer onboard credit for guests that decide to book new cruises onboard its fleet, the company said.

Passengers will be eligible to receive a $200 onboard credit for regular stateroom or a $400 onboard credit for Retreat accommodations.

“As we never wish to complicate your holiday planning, we sincerely appreciate your understanding,” the company added.

The Celebrity Summit was scheduled to sail a series of seven- to ten-night cruises to the Southern and Eastern Caribbean. Departing from San Juan, the itineraries featured visits to several destinations, including Barbados, Grenada, Curaçao, Aruba and St. Lucia.

Following the redeployment, the ship is scheduled to offer five new cruises departing from Port Everglades, in South Florida.

The new five- to nine-night itineraries explore the Western and Eastern Caribbean, featuring popular ports of call in both regions.