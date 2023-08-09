Carnival Cruise Line Commends Australia Restrictions Lift

Carnival Cruise Line welcomes the decision to lift all government-mandated COVID restrictions for travelers in Australia. These changes go into effect right away across all Carnival Cruise Line operations.

“We are thrilled with this long-anticipated announcement, which brings clarity to our guests and harmonizes the Australian cruise sector with global standards,” said Kara Glamore, vice president of Carnival Cruise Line, Australia.

“Carnival remains unwavering in its commitment to the well-being and safety of our guests and will continue to collaborate closely with relevant health authorities. We encourage people to visit choosefun.co/havefunbesafe for further details on the changes. We look forward to continuing to deliver the holiday experience our Australian guests have come to love on a Carnival cruise.”

Carnival Cruise Line offers a wide range of itineraries across Australia, New Zealand and the South Pacific, with 112 sailings through to December 2024. The sailings depart from Sydney aboard the Carnival Splendor year-round and from Brisbane seasonally aboard the Carnival Luminosa.