Carnival Announces Third Roller Coaster at Sea

In celebration of National Roller Coaster Day, Carnival Cruise Line announced its third BOLT: Ultimate Sea Coaster onboard its new ship, the Carnival Jubilee.

At the moment, the roller coaster’s 800-foot track is being installed on Deck 19 at Meyer Werft in Germany, where the ship is under construction. The installation is expected to be complete next month while test runs are scheduled for October. Upon completion, the track will carry two all-electric, two-person cars. The riders control the speed of the car (up to 40 miles per hour) as they twist and turn 187 feet above the water line.

Manufactured by Maurer Rides in Munich, Germany, BOLT is already available on Carnival’s three Excel Class ships. The first roller coaster at sea made its debut in 2021 with the Mardi Gras. Over 150,000 guests have enjoyed riding the only roller coasters at sea onboard the Carnival Jubilee’s sister ships the Mardi Gras and Carnival Celebration.

The Carnival Jubilee will operate year-round from Galveston, Texas beginning on December 23, 2023. Carnival’s new ship will sail week-long Western Caribbean itineraries exploring destinations such as Mahogany Bay, Isla Roatan and Costa Maya and Cozumel in Mexico.