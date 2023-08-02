Carnival 2025-26 Deployment Includes New Cruises from Galveston

Carnival Cruise Line has opened its 2025-26 deployment with new sailings from Galveston available for booking today.

The Carnival Breeze, Carnival Dream, and the newest ship in the fleet, which is set to debut later this year, Carnival Jubilee are now available for sale with sailings through April 2026, the company said.

“Galveston is one of our most popular homeports, and the addition of Carnival Jubilee brings not only an all-new cruise experience and increased capacity – it also gives us the opportunity to freshen our offerings for the other popular ships homeported there, Carnival Dream and Carnival Breeze,” said Fred Stein, Carnival’s vice president of revenue planning and deployment. “Building on our strong portfolio of options out of Texas will give our guests in that region great new options as they look ahead and plan for their future vacations.”

The new sailings feature a wide range of itineraries of four-, five-, six-, seven- and eight-day sailings. The following is a sampling of what each ship will offer beginning in May 2025:

Week-long sailings aboard Carnival’s next new ship, the Carnival Jubilee, are now open and feature itineraries that visit the three popular Western Caribbean of Mahogany Bay, Isla Roatan; as well as Costa Maya and Cozumel, Mexico. These destinations offer guests the opportunity to experience sun-drenched beaches and turquoise blue water surrounded by lush vegetation and exotic wildlife. Shore excursions in this region, from touring the ancient city of Tulum near Cozumel to snorkeling in Costa Maya, offer something for everyone.

New sailings open for the Carnival Dream include six- and eight-day itineraries, Six-day cruises visit Western Caribbean destinations, including Belize; Mahogany Bay, Isla Roatan; as well as Costa Maya and Cozumel, Mexico. Eight-day cruises bring guests to Eastern Caribbean destinations and include a visit to Key West and three stops in The Bahamas: Nassau, Freeport and Half Moon Cay.

An array of four- and five-day cruise options are now available aboard the Carnival Breeze, which will bring guests from Galveston to Mexico. On all its sailings, the ship will visit Cozumel, which is one of Carnival’s most popular destinations. Five-day itineraries add Progreso as a second port of call.