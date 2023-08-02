Captain Vittorio Marchi Celebrates 8/8/88 Milestone With Carnival

Captain Vittorio Marchi is celebrating a big milestone with Carnival Cruise Line on August 8, considered a lucky number that has been entwined with his journey since the start.

Captain Marchi’s career began on 8/8/1988 when he joined the Carnival family.

“Definitely yes, considering my starting date with Carnival Cruise Line was 8/8/88. If 8 is a lucky number, I think that’s hard to beat!” said Marchi.

Looking back at his 35-year-long career, he added: “So much has changed over 35 years. The industry has undergone a significant evolution. Cruise ships have become bigger and have a lot more to offer to cater to diverse passenger interests than they did in 1988. We travel to more destinations worldwide, there are more dining and entertainment options to suit all tastes, and of course, many improvements in technology with advanced navigation systems.”

Marchi previously served as the captain of the Carnival Spirit out of Sydney, leading the crew for more than two years.

He is now back in Australia, bringing his expertise to the Carnival Splendor.

“It is an honor and a privilege to have returned to Australia after being at the helm of Carnival Spirit,” he said. “To be back as the Captain of Carnival Splendor brings back many unforgettable memories.”

He added: “Looking back on these years, I’m amazed at how far I’ve come. Starting out, I never dreamed of becoming a Captain. The journey was filled with challenges and surprises, shaping me into who I am today. I’m grateful for the support and encouragement that propelled me forward. Now, as I embrace the future, I do so with gratitude and pride.”

Marchi listed “8 reasons I love being a Captain” including: