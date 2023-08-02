Bookings Open for Legs of AIDA’s 2024-2025 World Cruise

The AIDAsol’s 2024-2025 world cruise is now open for bookings for individual legs, AIDA Cruises announced.

With lengths varying between 33 and 84 days, the voyages are a great opportunity to enjoy the world cruise on shorter legs, the company said.

For example, guests can travel from Hamburg to San Antonio, the port of Santiago de Chile, in 36 days or to destinations such as French Polynesia, New Zealand, Australia and Mauritius in 48 days. Another highlight is the leg from Mauritius to Hamburg with visits to La Réunion, in South Africa, Namibia and the Canary Islands.

The entire AIDA World Cruise will depart from Hamburg on October 23, 2024, visiting 41 ports and 17 countries in 117 days.

The itinerary onboard the AIDAsol will return to Hamburg on February 17, 2025, and can be booked from 14,445 euros per person at the AIDA PREMIUM rate for a 2-person cruise (inside cabin IB), including a 3,000 euro early-bird discount for bookings made by April 30, 2024.

The individual legs can be booked from 3,650 euros per person at the AIDA PREMIUM price based on 2-person occupancy (inside cabin IB), including a 700-euro early booking discount if booked by April 30, 2024, subject to availability.

Among the highlights of the full itinerary is Rio de Janeiro, in Brazil; Napier and Tauranga, in New Zealand; and Melbourne, in Australia.

The bookable legs of the World Cruise 2024/2025 are: