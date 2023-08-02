Aurora Appoints David Tanguay as Global Head of Sales

Aurora Expeditions has appointed David Tanguay as the the company’s new global head of sales.

In this newly created role, Tanguay will be responsible for driving revenue growth in Aurora’s key markets and developing its sales strategy for emerging markets.

Tanguay brings over a decade of sales experience in the polar expedition industry. He will work closely with the Aurora’s regional leaders Lisa Bertini, vice president of sales, North America; Steve McLaughlin, sales director, Asian-Pacific (APAC); and Jos Dewing, managing director, Europe, Middle East, Africa (EMEA).

“David’s appointment comes at a pivotal time for Aurora Expeditions – we now have two purpose-built expedition ships, the Greg Mortimer and Sylvia Earle, and we have ambitious plans for our future growth,” said Michael Heath, chief executive officer, Aurora Expeditions. “We’re looking forward to leveraging David’s expertise in the expedition space as well as his strategic acumen, and I’m confident he will be an invaluable addition to Aurora’s global team.”

“I am incredibly excited to be joining a purpose-driven organization that embeds sustainability into its global strategy,” said Tanguay. “Expedition travel has the power to make a positive impact by creating conservation awareness and giving back to communities. Aurora Expeditions is a pioneer in this space, and I look forward to working with Aurora’s talented global team to promote the life-changing experiences they have been offering for over 30 years.”