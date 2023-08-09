AROYA Cruises Announces Collaboration with Gebr. Heinemann

Cruise Saudi announced its exclusive collaboration with retail operator Gebr. Heinemann for its new cruise line, AROYA Cruises.

Lars Clasen, CEO of Cruise Saudi, said: “AROYA Cruises will provide our passengers with joyful and memorable premium experiences, and a crucial part of this is the retail offering onboard. We are thrilled to be collaborating exclusively with Gebr. Heineman to deliver such an exceptional high-end retail offering.”

The announcement is a part of Cruise Saudi’s wider strategy to partner with sector-leading vendors to ensure AROYA Cruises offers the highest standard of services.

Gebr. Heinemann is currently supplying over 50 airlines, operating as wholesalers and retailers in over 90 countries. It also supplies or operates shops onboard 240 cruise ships. Its range of products includes anything from perfumes and cosmetics to confectionery, accessories, watches and jewelry.

Kerstin Schepers, managing director for the Cruise Business at Gebr. Heinemann, said: “We are very excited to be on board the AROYA Cruises. On its first ship, we want to inspire travelers with our impressive employees and our spectacular assortment. We promise unforgettable shopping experiences to the guests.”