Antigua Cruise Port Sponsors National Public Library’s Summer Reading

Antigua Cruise Port is sponsoring the National Public Library of Antigua and Barbuda’s Summer Reading Program.

Two hundred and fifty students ages five to 7 years old participated in a variety of activities from sports to field trips in July.

Students also had the chance to learn from entrepreneurs, medical professionals, authors and artisans. Additionally, they were introduced to the Chinese language while a representative from the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions advised the students on making life decisions. At the library, students were given school supplies for the start of the new school year.

Director of the National Public Library Ryllis Mannix said: “We thought it was a good idea to assist the students with these packages as some of the parents are facing financial challenges. We thank Antigua Cruise Port for coming onboard and partnering with us.”

Antigua Cruise Port Leasing and Marketing Officer Jessica Russell added: “We believe positive outlets for youngsters during the summer months are essential to youth development and we commend the National Public Library for its commitment to staging this event annually. As an organization, we’re keen on education and we’re happy to aid in acquiring the tools needed for the children to go back to school.”