Andrea Catalani to Take the Helm of Carnival Jubilee

Carnival Cruise Line named the senior officers at the helm of its newest ship, the Carnival Jubilee.

The cruise line has appointed Captain Andrea Catalani, Chief Engineer Vittorino Perasole and Hotel Director Pierre Camilleri as the ship’s senior officers.

“These accomplished senior officers have combined nearly 70 years of experience and will serve as knowledgeable and inspirational leaders to our more than 1,700 team members on Carnival Jubilee,” said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line. “They will also ensure that our guests are very well taken care of.”

Captain Catalani leads a team in Galveston and has previously served as captain on the Carnival Vista when the ship began to homeport in Galveston in 2018. He began working for Carnival in 1999 and brings almost 24 years of experience to the Carnival Jubilee.

“I feel honored and privileged for leading such a great team of professionals on Carnival Jubilee, which will soon be the most innovative Carnival ship deployed to Galveston,” said Catalani.

“This is a great professional accomplishment for the entire team. We are counting the days until we take delivery and can bring this beautiful new ship to our guests in Galveston.”

Perasole joined Carnival as a third engineer in 1998, working his way up to leading several teams as chief engineer since 2014. He has worked on the Carnival Dream, Carnival Pride, Carnival Radiance, Carnival Breeze and the Carnival Celebration.

Camilleri joined the company in 2004 as hotel director. He has served as hotel director on several Carnival ships and has been part of the inaugural teams for the Carnival Breeze, Carnival Vista, Carnival Horizon, Mardi Gras and the Carnival Celebration.

Currently under construction at Meyer Werft in Papenburg, Germany, the ship will operate its first cruise from its homeport of Galveston, Tex. on Dec. 23, 2023.