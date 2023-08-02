American Queen Voyages Launches Holiday Salibration Offer

American Queen Voyages is kicking off the holiday season by launching the Holiday Sailabration offer, available for booking now through Oct. 31, 2023.

Valid for select voyages in 2023, the offer allows guests to sail North America’s rivers and get up to $3,000 in savings, a $600 air credit and a $200 “Your Choice” onboard credit per stateroom.

“With the holiday season right around the corner, we’re excited to announce our Holiday Sailabration offer that will make our cruises even more accessible for travelers looking to sail with us this year,” said Cindy D’Aoust, president of American Queen Voyages. “Our Holidays on the River sailings will take guests to enchanting destinations during the most magical time of the year while enjoying even more festivities than ever before.”

The cruise line’s themed voyages, including Thanksgiving, Christmas Cruises and New Year’s Celebration combine traditions, festive entertainment and authentic culinary specialties. In addition to traditional holiday festivities, American Queen Voyages is introducing new Christmas Markets on select Lower Mississippi River sailings. Guests will be able to explore European-styled markets and shop handcrafted gifts, local delicacies and treats.

The all-inclusive fares include a one-night pre-cruise hotel stay, ground transfers between the hotel and ship, unlimited guided tours, unlimited beverages, open bars and lounges,and more.