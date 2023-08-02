American Queen Voyages Announces New Short Itineraries

American Queen Voyages announced new five- and six-day itineraries starting in February 2024. These itineraries will take guests to explore the beauty of the Lower Mississippi River aboard the American Countess.

“We are delighted to offer our guests the opportunity to visit some of their favorite destinations while giving them greater flexibility in their travel plans,” said Cindy D’Aoust, president of American Queen Voyages. “For new cruisers, our shorter voyages provide an introduction to river cruising, and gives them a taste of all there is to explore without having to take too much time away.”

The five and six-day itineraries aboard the American Countess sail roundtrip from New Orleans, beginning on February 17 and 21, 2024. The American Countess will visit stop at ports along the Lower Mississippi River, including St. Francisville and Nottoway, LA.

With A Queen Voyages’ Great Ameri-Cation Sale, travelers who book these sailings can get a free category stateroom or suite upgrade, save up to $4,000 and take advantage of $200 “Your Choice” onboard Credit per stateroom.

Prices for the new five and six-day voyages start at $2,399 per guest and are now available for booking.