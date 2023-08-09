American Cruise Lines Celebrates the Christening of the American Eagle

American Cruise Lines celebrated a historic christening ceremony at the Massachusetts Maritime Academy campus on Buzzards Bay with the launch of its first Coastal Cat, the American Eagle.

The new ship was introduced last week in New England. During the inaugural sailing, guests, cruise line executives, Massachusetts Maritime Academy captains and local dignitaries gathered to attend the christening ceremony at the Massachusetts Maritime Academy campus on Buzzards Bay.

At the christening, Carol Robertson, wife of American Cruise Lines’ founder the late Charles A. Robertson, served as godmother for the ship. The new ship is named after the cruise line’s first ship, which the couple launched in the 1970s.

Robertson christened the American Eagle with one of her handmade champagne bottles. Also in attendance was Charles B. Robertson, President and CEO of American Cruise Lines, as well as Congressman Bill Keating, captains from Massachusetts Maritime Academy, state representatives, local officials and members of the Cape Cod Canal Region Chamber of Commerce.

“American Eagle embodies our commitment to building innovative small ships for America’s rivers and coasts,” said Charles B. Robertson, president and CEO of American Cruise Lines. “It is the flagship of our new series of small Coastal Cats, which is unlike anything else available in the U.S. market. American Eagle and her sisterships will change the landscape of possibilities for amazing small ship adventures around the U.S.A.”

The christening cruise followed American Cruise Lines’ eight-day Cape Codder itinerary, sailing roundtrip from Boston, MA, with calls in Gloucester, MA; Mass Maritime Academy, MA; Martha’s Vineyard, MA; Newport, RI; Provincetown, MA and Plymouth, MA.

For the rest of the 2023 season, the American Eagle will continue operating the Cape Codder itinerary, as well as Maine Coast and Harbors voyages and the Historic South and Golden Isles cruises operating between Charleston, SC, and Amelia Island, FL.