Adam Savage to Join Discovery Princess Special Cruise in November

Princess Cruises announced that a special themed cruise hosted by Adam Savage, co-host of Discovery Channel’s series MythBusters and godparent to the Discovery Princess, will set sail November 25-29, 2023.

The four-day voyage aboard the Discovery Princess will depart from the Port of Los Angeles and head to San Diego and Ensenada.

During the voyage, guests will have the opportunity to meet Savage, learn about his career, participate in activities and get an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at the Discovery Princess with Savage as a guide.

In addition, Savage is launching a video series demonstrating the journey of the Sun Princess, the cruise line’s latest ship set to debut in early 2024. Shot aboard the Sun Princess at the Fincantieri shipyard, the first video reveals never-before-seen glimpses of the Dome and Sphere features. The video airs on his “Tested” channel on YouTube and is available here.

“When I was asked what part of the ship I wanted to see during the christening of Discovery Princess in 2022, I chose the engine room and spent five hours learning about how the many complex systems onboard are able to efficiently — and almost invisibly — service thousands of customers’ needs. The scale of it is staggering,” said Savage. “The engineering of these ships, including Sun Princess, is riveting to me. Fresh off an Alaska cruise on Discovery Princess myself, I can’t wait to meet fellow passengers and share all the exciting below-deck technology I’ve learned about in science and engineering in general and cruise ships in particular. Also, I absolutely LOVE trivia – it’s going to be a fun time.”

The theme cruise activities include: