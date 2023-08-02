Across Oceans Group and Sonihull to Bring Sustainable Solutions to Industry

Across Oceans Group announced a partnership with Sonihull to bring Sonihull’s eco-friendly technology to the global cruise industry and commercial shipping as the Celebrity Flora, an expedition cruise ship, will be equipped with Sonihull ultrasonic controls to protect the vessel.

This collaboration will provide biologically safe and cost-effective environmental solutions to the cruise industry. Sonihull’s technology helps reduce the negative impact of chemicals currently used for anti-fouling purposes, according to a press release.

Vlasis Arapoglou, fleet technical operations, Celebrity Cruises, said: “The Celebrity Flora will be equipped with a Sonihull ultrasonic control box that will serve and protect the box coolers system. After verification of the satisfactory operation and positive results, we can expand to other areas of the vessel. Other areas to protect are HVAC, Bow Thrusters, Propulsion, Hull, and Plate Coolers.”

Douglas Diggle, founder of Across Oceans Group, said: “Our partnership with Sonihull builds on AOG’s existing capabilities as one of the leading suppliers to Global Cruise. Through our existing network, we are well positioned to provide environmentally conscious clients and businesses access to revolutionary technologies and advance sustainable anti-fouling solutions supplied by Sonihull.”

Marcel Botha, director at Sonihull, said: “The new alliance is an exciting opportunity for the company to grow its international footprint. Sonihull’s eco-friendly anti-fouling solutions have the potential to be a game changer. With zero environmental impact, Sonihull can help protect marine life by providing long-term sustainable solutions to unwanted marine biofouling.”