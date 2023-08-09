A Summary of P&O’s Arvia Summer, Fall and Winter Sailings

P&O’s newest ship, the Arvia, is spending the summer based out of the UK, cruising south to the Mediterranean ahead of a winter in the Caribbean.

Homeporting out of Southampton, England, for the summer season, the Arvia is offering 14-night roundtrip Mediterranean cruises exploring Spain, Italy and France. Sailing south from the UK the ship calls in destinations such as La Coruna, Valencia, Cadiz Palma de Mallorca and Alicante in Spain: Marseille in France; and La Spezia in Italy.

By late October, the Arvia will be ready to set sail on a 22-night Caribbean Transatlantic voyage from Southampton to St Johns, Antigua. The journey departs on October 27, 2023, and calls in Gran Canaria, Canary Islands; Tortola, British Virgin Islands; Basseterre, St. Kitts; Fort de France, Martinique; Bridgetown, Barbados; Tortola, British Virgin Islands; La Romana, Dominican Republic; and Philipsburg, St. Maarten.

Launched in December 2022 and officially christened by superstar Nicole Scherzinger at a beachside ceremony in Barbados on March 16, 2023, the Arvia kicked off its inaugural season with a Caribbean cruise that departed on January 20, 2023.

Beginning in November, the Arvia will offer Caribbean sailings from Bridgetown, Barbados with itineraries ranging from even to 14 days, and also turning in Antigua.

Featured itineraries include: