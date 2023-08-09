A Run Down of MSC Armonia’s 2023 Deployment

Throughout summer 2023, the MSC Armonia is sailing Eastern Mediterranean voyages but with departures from several ports.

Currently, the 2001-built ship is sailing week-long holidays with departures from Venice and Ancona, Italy with calls in Kotor, Montenegro; Mykonos, Greece; and Santorini, Greece. Starting from August 2023, some departures will include a call in Sibenik, Croatia instead of Kotor, Montenegro with otherwise fixed itineraries.

Starting in November, the MSC Armonia will offer two 11-night Mediterranean cruises with ports of call in Katakolon (Olympia), Greece; Iraklion, Greece; Rhodes, Greece; Limassol, Cyprus; Port Said, Egypt; Alexandria, Egypt; and Split, Croatia.

The ship repositions to South America on Nov. 26, 2023, with a Grand Voyage starting from Venice, and including calls in Split, Croatia; La Valletta, Malta; Messina, Sicily; Naples, Italy; Civitavecchia (Rome), Italy; Barcelona, Spain; Malaga, Spain; Tenerife, Canary Islands; and Recife, Brazil. The 19-night journey ends in Salvador De Bahia, Brazil.

For the winter season, the ship will begin its series of seven-night South America voyages departing from Santos (Sao Paulo), Brazil starting in late December 2023. Ports of call include Punta Del Este, Uruguay; Buenos Aires, Argentina; Montevideo, Uruguay; and Santos (Sao Paulo), Brazil. In addition to the week-long sailings, the MSC Armonia will also offer three-and-four-night getaways calling in Portobelo, Camboriu, Buzios and Ilha Grande in Brazil.