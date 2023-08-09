A Look at the Maiden Season of the Emerald Sakara

Following the Emerald Azzurra, the Emerald Sakara recently became Emerald Cruises’ second ocean-going ship.

Designed as a yacht, the 100-guest vessel is currently spending its maiden season in the Mediterranean, ahead of repositioning to the Caribbean for the winter.

Cruise Industry News highlights some of the itineraries of the ship’s inaugural deployment.

Greek Islands & Turkish Coastline

Date: September 16, 2023

Length: Seven nights

Homeport: Piraeus (Greece)

Complete Itinerary: Patmos, Rhodes, Amorgos and Mykonos (Greece); Kusadasi and Bodrum (Turkey)

According to Emerald, this seven-night itinerary was designed to offer an “exceptional cruising experience” that combines history, architecture and crystal-clear waters.

Sailing to Greece and Turkey, the port-intensive cruise includes visits to a total of six destinations, combining traditional ports, such as Mykonos and Kusadasi, and less visited ports of call, including Amorgos, Patmos and Bodrum.

Croatian Coast and the Best of the Adriatic

Date: October 7, 2023

Length: Seven nights

Homeports: Venice (Italy) to Dubrovnik (Croatia)

Complete Itinerary: Krk, Zadar, Sibenik, Hvar, Split and Korcula (Croatia)

Focusing on the Croatian Coast, this unique itinerary sails from Venice to Dubrovnik and features visits to six different destinations, including Zadar and Split.

The cruise also sails to Krk, a less visited port of call in Northern Croatia. According to Emerald, the destination is located on the largest island in the Adriatic and offers scenic views and rich history. Before arriving in Dubrovnik, the Emerald Sakara also pays visits to Sibenik, Hvar and Korkula.

Highlights of Southern Italy

Date: October 21, 2023

Length: Seven nights

Homeports: Dubrovnik (Croatia) to Civitavecchia (Italy)

Complete Itinerary: Sorrento, Amalfi, Giardini Naxos, Crotone, Otranto and Monopoli (Italy)

The Emerald Sakara will also explore Southern Italy during its maiden season. Sailing from Dubrovnik to Civitavecchia, this seven-night itinerary sails to five different regions of the European country.

Among the highlights of the itinerary are visits to smaller and less known destinations, including Giardini Naxos, a getaway to Taormina, in Sicily; and Monopoli, a medieval port town on the shores of the Adriatic Sea. The cruise also features the Amalfi Coast in Campania, with visits to Sorrento and Amalfi.

Eastern Caribbean & Grenadines

Date: November 18, 2023

Length: Seven nights

Homeport: St. John’s (Antigua)

Complete Itinerary: Saint-Pierre (Martinique); Bequia, Tobago Cays and Mayreau Island (St. Vincent and the Grenadines); Soufrière (St. Lucia); and Terre-de-Haut (Guadeloupe)

After crossing the Atlantic for the first time, the Emerald Sakara is set to offer a series of itineraries in the Caribbean starting in November. The program includes the “Eastern Caribbean & Grenadines” itinerary, which focuses on off-the-beaten-path destinations in the region.

Ports of call include Saint-Pierre in Martinique; Terre-de-Haute, in Guadeloupe; and Mayreau Island, in the Grenadines. The itinerary also features a visit to Soufrière, a town in St. Lucia known for its natural hot springs, botanical gardens and waterfalls.

Hidden Charms of the Caribbean

Date: December 29, 2023

Length: Ten nights

Homeports: San Juan (Puerto Rico) to St. John’s (Antigua)

Complete Itinerary: Culebra Island and Vieques Island (Puerto Rico); Jost Van Dyke (British Virgin Islands); Gustavia (Saint Barthélemy); and Friars Beach (St. Kitts and Nevis)

The “Hidden Charms of the Caribbean” itinerary explores destinations in the Eastern Caribbean in ten nights. Stepping away from major cruise ports in the region, the one-way itinerary features visits to two islands in Puerto Rico: Culebra and Vieques.

Other destinations being visited include Jost Van Dyke, in the British Virgin Islands; Gustavia, in Saint Barthélemy; and Friars Beach, in St. Kitts and Nevis.