A Look at the Inaugural Season of the New Seabourn Pursuit

Debuting as Seabourn’s second expedition ship, the Seabourn Pursuit has entered service.

Taking Seabourn’s luxury product to more destinations and remote areas, the newbuild will spend its inaugural season in the Mediterranean before repositioning to the Caribbean, South America and Antarctica.

Cruise Industry News highlights some of the itineraries of the ship’s inaugural season.

Inaugural Voyage

Date: August 12, 2023

Length: Eight nights

Homeports: Valletta (Malta) to Civitavecchia (Italy)

Complete Itinerary: Giardini Naxos, Lipari, Amalfi and Golfo Aranci (Italy); St. Tropez and Ajaccio (France)

For its inaugural voyage, the Seabourn Pursuit is offering an eight-night cruise in the Mediterranean. Sailing to Italy, France and Malta, the one-way itinerary features visits to several smaller destinations in the region, including St. Tropez and Lipari.

The 264-guest ship is also scheduled to visit Giardini Naxos, a popular stop for yachts in Sicily that serves as a getaway to Taormina and Isola Bella. Other less visited ports of call include Amalfi, in Southern Italy, and Golfo Aranci, in Sardinia.

Western Mediterranean

Date: September 3, 2023

Length: Seven nights

Homeports: Monte Carlo (Monaco) to Barcelona (Spain)

Complete Itinerary: Portovenere and Golfo Aranci (Italy); Bonifacio and Marseille (France); and Palamos (Spain)

Continuing its quest for less visited destinations in Europe, the Seabourn Pursuit offers this seven-night cruise to the Western Mediterranean in early September.

Sailing from Monaco to Barcelona, the one-way itinerary features visits to five different ports in Italy, France and Spain, such as Portovenere, Bonifacio and Palamos. The ship is also set to dock in Marseille’s La Joliette quay, allowing guests easy access to the city’s center and historic district.

12-Night Transatlantic Crossing

Date: September 17, 2023

Length: 12 nights

Homeports: Lisbon (Portugal) to Miami (United States)

Complete Itinerary: Funchal (Portugal)

After a short program in the Mediterranean, the Seabourn Pursuit is set to reposition to the Caribbean with this 12-night transatlantic crossing.

Sailing from Lisbon to Miami, the cruise features mostly days at sea, in addition to a single port of call: Funchal, in Portugal’s Madeira Island.

Maiden Caribbean Cruise

Date: September 30, 2023

Length: Ten nights

Homeports: Miami (United States) to Bridgetown (Barbados)

Complete Itinerary: San Juan (Puerto Rico); Jost van Dyke (British Virgin Islands); Road Bay (Anguilla); Carambola Beach (St. Kitts and Nevis); St. John’s (Antigua); Fort-de-France (Martinique); and Bequia (St. Vincent)

The Seabourn Pursuit is set to offer its maiden Caribbean cruise in late September. Sailing from Miami to Barbados, the port-intensive itinerary features visits to several destinations in the Southern and Eastern Caribbean.

Among the highlights of the cruise are stops in less usual cruise destinations, such as Jost van Dyke, Carambola Beach and Bequia. The Pursuit is also scheduled to sail to Puerto Rico, Anguilla, Antigua and Martinique.

Brazil and the Amazon

Date: October 24, 2023

Length: 14 nights

Homeport: Manaus to Rio de Janeiro (Brazil)

Complete Itinerary: Parintins, Santarém, Guajará, Macapá and Natal (Brazil)

Before arriving in Antarctica, the Seabourn Pursuit is set to offer a 14-night cruise that covers most of the Brazilian coast.

Departing from Manaus, a river port located within the Amazon rainforest, the one-way itinerary sails to Parintins, Santarém, Guarajá and Macapá. Before ending in Rio de Janeiro, the cruise also includes a stop in Natal, a city known for its gold-sand beaches and dunes.