A Look at Norwegian Viva’s Maiden Season

The Norwegian Viva is readying to enter revenue service for Norwegian Cruise Line.

During its first year in service, the newbuild is set to offer a series of cruises in the Mediterranean, in addition to a trans-Atlantic crossing to North America and different itineraries in the Caribbean.

Cruise Industry News highlights some of the itineraries of the ship’s inaugural season.

Maiden Cruise

Date: August 10, 2023

Length: Nine nights

Homeports: Trieste (Italy) to Lisbon (Portugal)

Complete Itinerary: Split (Croatia); Salerno, Civitavecchia and Livorno (Italy); Cannes (France); and Ibiza (Spain)

After leaving the building dock in Italy, the Norwegian Viva is set to offer a maiden cruise that sails between the Eastern and the Western Mediterranean.

The one-way itinerary departs from Trieste and visits several destinations in Italy, France and Spain before arriving in Lisbon. In addition to the Portuguese capital city, the nine-night cruise is highlighted by visits to Salerno, in Italy’s Southern Coast, and to Cannes, in the French Riviera.

Greek Islands and Italy

Date: September 13, 2023

Length: Ten nights

Homeports: Piraeus (Greece) to Civitavecchia (Italy)

Complete Itinerary: Istanbul (Turkey); Santorini, Mykonos and Katakolon (Greece); Catania, Naples and Livorno (Italy); and Villefranche (France)

Viva’s program in the Mediterranean also includes several cruises to the Greek Islands and Italy. This ten-night itinerary sets sail in mid-September and features visits to some of the most popular destinations in the region, including Mykonos, Santorini, Naples and Istanbul.

Sailing one way between Piraeus and Civitavecchia, the cruise also pays visits to less usual ports of call, including Catania and Villefranche.

Adriatic and Sicily

Date: October 10, 2023

Length: Nine nights

Homeports: Civitavecchia to Trieste (Italy)

Complete Itinerary: Naples, Palermo and Messina (Italy); Valletta (Malta); Corfu (Greece); Dubrovnik, Split and Zadar (Croatia)

In October, the Norwegian Viva sails to the Aegean, the Adriatic and Ionian seas with this nine-night cruise to the Eastern Mediterranean.

After departing from Civitavecchia, the port for the Italian capital city Rome, the vessel is scheduled to visit Naples, Palermo and Messina, in Italy; as well as Valletta, in Malta; Corfu, in Greece; and Dubrovnik, Split and Zadar, in Croatia.

First Transatlantic Crossing

Date: November 16, 2023

Length: 11 nights

Homeports: Lisbon (Portugal) to Miami (United States)

Complete Itinerary: Ponta Delgada (Azores); St. Thomas (U.S. Virgin Islands); and Puerto Plata (Dominican Republic)

After completing its maiden season in Europe, the Norwegian Viva offers a 11-night repositioning cruise to North America.

Sailing between Lisbon and Miami, the transatlantic crossing features visits to three ports in Portugal, the U.S. Virgin Islands and the Dominican Republic: Ponta Delgada, St. Thomas and Puerto Plata. The cruise also includes a total of eight full days at sea.

Southern Caribbean

Date: December 15, 2023

Length: Seven nights

Homeport: San Juan (Puerto Rico)

Complete Itinerary: Tortola (British Virgin Islands); St. John’s (Antigua); Castries (St. Lucia); Bridgetown (Barbados); Philipsburg (St. Maarten); and St. Thomas (U.S. Virgin Islands)

After a few itineraries departing from Miami, the Norwegian Viva is set to arrive at its winter homeport in December. Sailing from Puerto Rico during the entire 2023-24 season, the vessel is scheduled to offer a series of seven- to nine-night cruises to the Southern and Eastern Caribbean.

The first cruise from San Juan, for instance, sails for seven-night and features visits to Tortola, Antigua, St. Lucia, Barbados. St. Maarten and St. Thomas.