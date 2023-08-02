Lisbon Port: Big Day of Calls

Lisbon Cruise Port announced that it has achieved a significant milestone with its recent record-breaking turnaround operations.

The port said it had recently hosted simultaneous turnaround of two cruise ships and a major transit call.

The highlight was the Norwegian Getaway turnaround, the port said, with a disembarkation of around 4,500 passengers and welcomed around 4,700 guests for its next voyage.

Simultaneously, the Mein Schiff 1 was also in town, making a transit call with more than 3,000 passengers onboard.

In addition was the turnaround of Swan Hellenic’s SH Diana at the same time.

Duarte Cabral, General Manager of Lisbon Cruise Port, said, “We are thrilled to have achieved this significant milestone in the maritime world. The simultaneous operations of these magnificent vessels highlight our commitment to providing unparalleled services to both cruise lines and passengers. Our dedicated team’s hard work and meticulous planning have once again showcased Lisbon Cruise Port as a leader in the industry.”