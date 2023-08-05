5 Interesting Norwegian Cruise Line Itineraries for the Rest of 2023

In addition to introducing a new ship, Norwegian Cruise Line is returning to different ports and regions on the second half of 2023.

Cruise Industry News selected some of the company’s most interesting cruises that are set to depart before the end of the year.

Viva’s Inaugural Cruise

Ship: Norwegian Viva

Date: August 10, 2023

Length: Nine nights

Homeports: Trieste (Italy) to Lisbon (Portugal)

Complete Itinerary: Split (Croatia); Salerno, Civitavecchia and Livorno (Italy); Cannes (France); and Ibiza (Spain)

Spending its inaugural season in Europe, the Norwegian Viva is entering service.

For its maiden voyage, the newbuild is offering a nine-night cruise that links the Eastern Mediterranean to the Atlantic.

Sailing from Italy to Portugal, the one-way itinerary features visits to different ports in both regions, including Salerno, Ibiza, Cannes and Split.

Western Europe from Bilbao

Ship: Norwegian Gem

Date: September 7, 2023

Length: 12 nights

Homeport: Bilbao (Spain)

Complete Itinerary: Le Verdon and Le Havre (France); Ijmuiden (Netherlands); Tilbury (England); Zeebrugge (Belgium); La Coruña and Vigo (Spain); and Lisbon (Portugal)

The Norwegian Gem is offering a unique cruise to Western Europe and the North Sea on Sep. 7. Sailing roundtrip from the Spanish port of Bilbao, the 12-night itinerary features visits to different destinations in England, Netherlands, France and Portugal.

The cruise also includes additional ports of call in Northern Spain, such as Vigo and La Coruña. Another highlight of the itinerary is a visit to Le Verdon, a less visited cruise destination in France that serves as getaway to Bordeaux.

Return to Baltimore

Ship: Norwegian Sky

Date: October 2, 2023

Length: 11 nights

Homeports: Quebec City (Canada) to Baltimore (Unites States)

Complete Itinerary: Saguenay, Charlottetown, Sydney, Halifax and Saint John (Canada); Boston, Oak Buffs and New York City (United States)

Norwegian Cruise Line is returning to Baltimore in 2023 with a series of Canada & New England cruises onboard the Norwegian Sky.

Marking the end of the ship’s short program in the Maryland homeport, this 11-night cruise sails from Quebec City to Baltimore in early October. With visits to eight different destinations in the region, the itinerary is highlighted by unique ports of call, including Saguenay and Oak Buffs.

Southeast Asia

Ship: Norwegian Jewel

Date: November 11, 2023

Length: Nine nights

Homeports: Singapore to Laem Chabang (Thailand)

Complete Itinerary: Port Klang and Langkawi (Malaysia); Ho Chi Minh City (Vietnam); Sihanoukville (Cambodia); and Ko Samui (Thailand)

Norwegian Cruise Line is also set to return to Asia later this year. Starting in October, the Norwegian Jewel is offering a series of itineraries in the continent, such as this nine-night itinerary to Southeast Asia.

Departing on Nov. 11, the one-way cruise sails from Singapore to Laem Chabang and features visits to several destinations in Malaysia, Vietnam, Cambodia and Thailand.

Brazil and South America

Ship: Norwegian Star

Date: December 12, 2023

Length: Ten nights

Homeports: Rio de Janeiro (Brazil) to Buenos Aires (Argentina)

Complete Itinerary: Búzios, Ilha Grande, Ilhabela, Santos, Porto Belo and Rio Grande (Brazil); Punta del Este and Montevideo (Uruguay)

Returning to South America for the 2023-24 winter, the Norwegian Star is set to offer a port-intensive cruise to Brazil, Uruguay and Argentina in December.

Sailing between Rio de Janeiro and Buenos Aires, the one-way itinerary features visits to eight different destinations in the region.

Highlights include Rio Grande, an unusual cruise stop in Southern Brazil; Santos, the getaway to South America’s largest city São Paulo; and Punta del Este, a famous resort destination in Uruguay.