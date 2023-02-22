Norwegian Cruise Line 2023 Deployment: New Itineraries, New Ship and More

With the Norwegian Viva entering service in August, Norwegian Cruise Line has big plans for 2023. While the new ship spending its inaugural season in the Mediterranean, other vessels are debuting in different destinations.

Cruise Industry News looks into the highlights of the company’s deployment for 2023.

Norwegian Viva Debuts in the Mediterranean

Debuting in 2023, the Norwegian Viva is spending its inaugural season in the Mediterranean. A sister to the Norwegian Prima, the 142,500-ton vessel is set to offer a series of seven- to ten-night cruises in the region starting in August.

Itineraries include ports of call in Italy, Spain, France, Greece, Portugal, Croatia, Malta and more.

Expansive Seasons in Europe and Alaska

In 2023, Norwegian Cruise Line continues to build up its summer program with strong seasons in Europe and Alaska.

While a total of five ships are set to sail in Alaska, another nine vessels are spending the summer offering itineraries in the Mediterranean, the Baltic, Northern Europe and more.

Return to Baltimore with the Norwegian Sky

Norwegian Cruise Line is returning to the Port of Baltimore in 2023. Two ships are set to sail from the Maryland Cruise Terminal during the year: the Norwegian Sky and the Norwegian Sun.

The first is poised to offer open-jaw Canada & New England itineraries between September and October while the second sails five- to 12-night cruises to the Caribbean and Bermuda between November and December.

Back in Asia with the Norwegian Dawn and the Norwegian Jewel

Also returning to Norwegian Cruise Line’s lineup in 2023 is Asia. Two of the company’s ships are set to sail in different parts of the destination during the upcoming winter season.

Debuting in the region, the Norwegian Dawn offers itineraries to India and the Middle East in December while the Norwegian Jewel spends the entire season in Asia, sailing to Japan, the Far East, Southeast Asia and more.

Norwegian Epic New Winter Itineraries in Europe

For the first time in several years, the Norwegian Epic is spending the entire winter season in Europe in 2023-2024. After completing its regular schedule in the Western Mediterranean in October, the 150,000-ton vessel is set to offer a series of longer itineraries to the Adriatic, the Holy Land and the Canary Islands.

Extending through April, the new program features destinations in Turkey, Italy, Cyprus, Israel, Portugal, Spain, Greece and more.

Norwegian Prima First Full Season Based in Galveston

After debuting in 2022, the Norwegian Prima is set to offer its first full season of cruises out of the Port of Galveston.

Sailing from the Texas homeport between mid-December 2023 and early April 2024, the 3,215-guest cruise ship offers seven-night cruises to the Western Caribbean that include a visit to Harvest Caye – Norwegian’s private destination in Belize.

Different Ships to Tampa and San Juan

With the Norwegian Dawn heading to Asia, the Norwegian Jade will be based in Tampa during the 2023-2024 winter. Taking the place of its fleetmate, the 2006-built ship is set to sail a full season from the port, offering four- to 11-night cruises to the Bahamas, the Caribbean and Central America.

San Juan is also getting a different ship for the 2023-2024 season. Replacing the Norwegian Epic, the new Norwegian Viva is set to debut at the homeport offering a series of itineraries to the Southern and Eastern Caribbean.