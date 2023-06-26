Where is the Princess Cruises Fleet Sailing to in July?

While focusing on its core markets in North America and Europe, Princess Cruises continues to offer a wide variety of itineraries across the globe, with a big Alaska program this summer.

Cruise Industry News looks into the locations and itineraries of every ship in the company’s as of July 14, 2023:

Discovery Princess

Year Built: 2022

Capacity: 3,660 guests

Location: Alaska

The Discovery Princess is spending the summer in Alaska and Canada. Sailing from Seattle, the 2022-built vessel is offering week-long cruises that sail to Ketchikan, Juneau, the Tracy Arm Fjord, Skagway and Victoria.

Enchanted Princess

Year Built: 2021

Capacity: 3,660 guests

Location: Western Mediterranean

Part of Princess’ 2023 European lineup, the Enchanted Princess is currently cruising in the Western Mediterranean. Sailing from Italy, Spain and Greece, the ship is offering seven- to 21-night itineraries that feature visits to the Greek Islands, the Adriatic, Sicily, France and more.

Sky Princess

Year Built: 2019

Capacity: 3,660 guests

Location: Northern Europe

Serving the British market, the Sky Princess is currently offering a series of cruises departing from Southampton. Sailing to different destinations, the ship’s program feature ports of call in the Mediterranean, the Baltic, the Norwegian Fjords, Western Europe and more.

Majestic Princess

Year Built: 2017

Capacity: 3,600 guests

Location: Alaska

In Alaska for the summer, the Majestic Princess is offering Princess’ traditional Voyage of the Glaciers itinerary. Sailing between Vancouver and Whittier, the seven-night cruise includes visits to Ketchikan, Juneau, Skagway and Icy Strait Point.

Regal Princess

Year Built: 2014

Capacity: 3,600 guests

Location: Northern Europe

The Regal Princess is presently offering a series of ten- to 12-night cruises to the British Islands. Departing from Southampton, the ship’s program sail to ports in England, Scotland, Ireland, Northern Ireland, the Channel Islands and more.

Royal Princess

Year Built: 2013

Capacity: 3,600 guests

Location: Alaska

Another Princess’ ship in Alaska, the Royal Princess is offering roundtrip cruises departing from the Port of Seattle. Also visiting Canada, the ship’s regular itinerary includes visits to Victoria, Ketchikan, Juneau, Skagway and the Glacier Bay.

Ruby Princess

Year Built: 2008

Capacity: 3,100 guests

Location: Alaska

The Ruby Princess is also proposing summer cruises to Alaska. Departing from San Francisco, the 2008-built offers ten-night itineraries to the Last Frontier that visit Ketchikan, Juneau, the Glacier Bay, Sitka and the Tracy Arm Fjords, in addition to Prince Rupert, in Canada.

Emerald Princess

Year Built: 2007

Capacity: 3,100 guests

Location: Hawaii

Spending the summer on the West Coast, the Emerald Princess is offering a series of seven- to 16-night cruises departing from Los Angeles. Extending through late August, the ship’s program includes itineraries to Hawaii, Mexico and the California Coast.

Crown Princess

Year Built: 2006

Capacity: 3,100 guests

Location: Alaska

The Crown Princess is offering a series of ten- and 11-night cruises to Alaska. Based in Vancouver’s Canada Place Cruise Terminal, the 2006-built vessel sails to the Inside Passage while visiting Ketchikan, Juneau, Skagway, Icy Strait Point, Sitka, the Hubbard Glacier and more.

Caribbean Princess

Year Built: 2004

Capacity: 3,100 guests

Location: Eastern Caribbean

Set to offer cruises to Canada & New England starting in August, the Caribbean Princess is currently wrapping up a summer program in the Caribbean. Sailing from Fort Lauderdale, the ship is offering its final seven-night cruises in the region before setting sail on a repositioning voyage to Quebec City.

Diamond Princess

Year Built: 2004

Capacity: 2,600 guests

Location: Japan

After returning to Asia earlier this year, the Diamond Princess is offering a series of cruises to Japan and South Korea. At this moment, the Japan-built vessel is proposing a nine-night itinerary that features visits to Yokohama, Toba, Kobe, Busan, Sakaiminato, Kanazawa and Akita.

Sapphire Princess

Year Built: 2004

Capacity: 2,600 guests

Location: Alaska

Sailing between Vancouver and Whittier, the Sapphire Princess is offering open-jaw itineraries to Alaska and Canada. The week-long cruises feature visits to Skagway, Juneau and Ketchikan, in addition to scenic cruising at the Glacier Bay.

Island Princess

Year Built: 2003

Capacity: 1,950 guests

Location: Northern Europe

After recently completing 20 years in service, the Island Princess is offering a series of cruises in Northern Europe. Sailing from Southampton, the ship’s program features longer itineraries to Scandinavia, the Baltic, Iceland, the British Islands, Greenland and more.

Coral Princess

Year Built: 2002

Capacity: 1,950 guests

Location: Western Mediterranean

The Coral Princess is cruising in the Western Mediterranean as part of Princess Cruises’ 2023 Australia World Cruise. The 107-night global journey sailed from Sydney in early June and includes visits to several ports in Europe, Southeast Asia, North America, the Caribbean and more.

Grand Princess

Year Built: 1998

Capacity: 2,600 guests

Location: Alaska

Completing Princess’ fleet in Alaska, the Grand Princess is also offering seven-night cruises between Vancouver and Whittier. The open-jaw itineraries can be combined into a single 14-night voyage and feature visits to popular destinations, such as Juneau, Ketchikan and Skagway.