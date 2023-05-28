Virgin Voyages to Use Brenock Technology’s Cruise Planning Software

Virgin Voyages has signed a five-year agreement with Brenock Technology as its port cost management software provider.

According to a press release, Virgin Voyages will use Brenock’s Integrated Management System (IMS) for cruise planning and management across its fleet of four ships. The solution helps manage fees and expenses across all operational categories, including itinerary and contract changes, luggage and transfers, tugs and waste, as well as billing and forecasting.

“We’re thrilled to have Brenock on our side to help keep our voyage itinerary and operations as efficient, productive and organized as possible,” said Juan Trescastro, vice president of global destinations with Virgin Voyages. “Brenock’s tools give us visibility into data and analytics throughout our voyage lifecycles unlike we have ever had before. The ability to control and manage nearly all aspects of a voyage in one platform enables us to continue to scale our fleet and provide the best quality experiences for our Sailors.”

Virgin Voyages will officially start using the planning tool in the third quarter of 2023, becoming the first cruise line to implement Brenock technology’s IMS solution.

“It has been a pleasure to work with Virgin Voyages and support planning and management across their voyages,” said Manus Walsh, president and founder of Brenock Technology. “We’re excited to have Virgin Voyages go live will our full suite of cruise planning solutions. We know the importance of having real-time access to operational data at every stage of the cruise lifecycle. Our cloud-based automated solutions enable unmatched visibility to help Virgin Voyages provide seamless and quality experiences for its team, voyage crew and trusted customers.”