Virgin Voyages Amplifies Eat & Drink Festival with Two-Month Showcase

Virgin Voyages is celebrating its second annual Eat & Drink Festival with a culinary and cocktail showcase spanning two months, the company said.

In August and September, guests onboard the Scarlet Lady, Valiant Lady and the Resilient Lady can immerse themselves in a series of gastronomic events created by the brand’s Culinary Collective. The events will include a wide range of experiences, from multi-course dinners and wine pairings to special amuse bouches.

Back for the second year are culinary masters including Brad Farmerie, Sohui Kim, Eric Kim Haugen, Matt Lambert, Silvana Salcido Esparza, Waki Ng and Virgin Voyages’ very own Chef Levi Mezick. The festival will also feature mixologists including Charles Joly and Miami beverage creators Unfiltered Hospitality and Cocktail Cartel.

Joining the festivities for the first time ever are:

George Motz, known as the foremost authority on hamburgers by The New York Times.

The Taste Curators: Lish Steiling and Abbey Cook, cookbook author.

The Couple’s Kitchen: James Briscione and Brooke Parkhurst, owners of Angelena’s Ristorante Italiano, in Pensacola, FL.

Effie Panagopoulos, the first Greek woman in history to start a liquor brand: KLEOS Mastiha Spirit.

Mark Farrell, the founder of Ten to One Rum.

Burnt Sage out of Barcelona.

Miami’s Finest, including Danilo Bozovic of Swizzle, Robert Valls of The Sylvester, Arnoldo Ferrer of Cafe La Trova and Naren Young of Sweet Liberty.

Barcelona’s Finest, including Marta Calero of Piñata Cocktail Cantina, Baptiste Etcheverry of Lilith & Sons, Ivan Di Giovanni of Marlowe and Ana Michel Alves Martínez of Collage Cocktail Bar.

Virgin Voyages is also collaborating with its beverage partners Intelligentsia, JoJo Tea and Filthy Food during the Eat & Drink Festival.