Venetopoulos: Variety Cruises Runs Like a Startup

Variety Cruises CEO, Filippos Venetopoulos, shared updates on the cruise line’s challenges and opportunities for 2023, in a recently published video.

Reflecting on the vision of Variety Cruises, Venetopoulos said: “The vision hasn’t changed since 1949 when our grandfather wanted to create a better cruise at the time. Now we expanded to wanting to create a better world and create a better world at sea.”

Commenting on the challenges of the business, Venetopoulos listed global warming and weather conditions as the top challenge the cruise line is facing in 2023.

On top of climate changes, Venetopoulos added that the aftermath of COVID-19 also presents a challenge for the company as well as the ongoing war in Ukraine, which has affected the supply chain and related costs.

“As I said, we are a business that’s filled with challenges,” continued Venetopoulos.

“What we like to do here at Variety Cruises is look at ourselves as a 70-year-old startup business where we really think like what’s the next thing? What’s the innovation for our business?”

“Following this update, we have a meeting with our team to talk about the metaverse, we have a team to talk about AI…so it’s really incorporating technologies but at the same time, understanding the core of the authenticity of the destinations we live in and delivering those amazing experiences.”

Inviting guests to book one of Variety Cruises’ voyages, Venetopoulos shared that he will be joining a few of them this year. He also invited guests to visit the company’s refreshed website and explore its new features and 360-degree videos.

“Our website is quite innovative but that’s what we strive to do. We strive to become a 70-year-old startup business where we really challenge ourselves and challenge you as customers to go within yourself deeper and understand our product and our company.”

The video is available here.