Trimline’s Pivot to a High-Tech Company

Trimline has transformed its interior refurbishment business, using Starlink and the Trimline App to gain efficiency during drydock projects.

Working on the Marella Voyager recently, the company brought its own Starlink antenna, which provides internet to connect its team, and also set up repeaters throughout the ship, enabling internet connections to all the public areas the company was transforming, according to Nick Farrell, owner.

“We have one big interconnected system, helping with planning, stock control and progress on-site. We know the materials and tools we need (and where they are), but it means very little if we don’t have connectivity,” said Farrell.

All team members utilize a mobile device with the company’s app, enabling live progress reports and giving the company and client an overview of how the job is going.

Trimline was one of the early adopters of Starlink, and for the Marella Voyager project essentially bolted a Starlink system onto the ship and set up the rest of the network in a matter of hours.

“We have the flexibility of our own connection and are not reliant on the ship’s infrastructure,” Farrell said. “From a practical perspective, our team aboard can access the manifest, what tools they have, what materials are there and what is coming that day and see all the information in real time. It helps them plan and get away from the unknowns.”

Between the Starlink connection and Trimline app, administrative tasks are streamlined; no more running between areas for updates, less paperwork and the app is able to prefill a number of updates on job status for the cruise line.

“In the past we would have more staff there to manage paperwork,” Farrell said. “Or the staff would be working longer hours. Everyone would clock out and a project manager would be there for another two hours wrangling Excel spreadsheets.

“The app also saves on mundane client interaction. All the check-ins and things you would do during the day are no longer needed, and the client has confidence as they can see what is going on (through the app).”

Photo: Trimline team swiping in on the TAP app.