Tillberg Design of Sweden Leads Crystal Relaunch

As Crystal prepares for its anticipated unveiling this summer, the Crystal Serenity and Crystal Symphony will introduce lavish design concepts in collaboration with the finest international partners, the company said, in a press release.

“As we welcome guests back to Crystal, we are delighted to unveil a look and feel that blends the best of its renowned past with a new vision fit for a bright future ahead,” said Chief Executive Officer of A&K Travel Group, Cristina Levis. “Fresh colors, unique textures and first-class tangible elements create an ambiance that evokes timeless moments of leisure and will leave guests with memories that will last a lifetime.”

Tillberg Design of Sweden (TDoS) was chosen as the lead designer of both the Crystal Serenity and Crystal Symphony with projects encompassing public spaces, dining venues, as well as the recently announced Aurōra Spa. TDoS was tasked with creating spaces that blended classical elements and modern materials with a dash of Mediterranean influence. The resulting design was a refined and lasting concept that exemplifies contemporary and sophisticated layers within a refreshed setting, the company said, in a statement.

“We are delighted to once again receive the trust from Crystal, this time with a studious and sophisticated renewal of the brand and its rich heritage,” noted TDoS Partner & Executive Director Fredrik Johansson. “We are working closely with Crystal management to ensure that their iconic fleet stays top-rated by the guests and profitable for the owners.”

In addition, for the redesign of select guest rooms and suites, Crystal enlisted cruise ship architectural firm, GEM. The new concept features neutral tones and high-end fixtures complemented with subtle hues of pastel colors and shades of gray and beige that resonate with the color of the ocean.

In addition, suites will offer the highest quality linen with a custom-made collection of bedding from Jesurum 1870.

In collaboration with La Bottega, a hospitality curator for in-room amenities, Ortigia was tapped to supply soap and fragrance products onboard.