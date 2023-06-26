Three AIDA Ships in the Mediterranean in 2023

AIDA is deploying a total of three ships in the Mediterranean in 2023.

According to the C2023 Cruise Industry News Annual Report, Carnival’s German brand will deploy the AIDAcosma, the AIDAblu and the AIDAstella in the region for a 11-month program.

The highlight of the schedule in the region is the 2021-built AIDAcosma, which is currently AIDA’s newest and largest cruise ship.

One of the largest cruise ships sailing in the Europe as well, the 5,400-guest vessel is set to offer a series of cruises in the Western Mediterranean for the summer.

The ship’s program features different seven-night itineraries departing from Palma de Mallorca, in the Balearic Islands, to Spain, France and Italy. Ports of call set to be visited include Barcelona, Marseille, Ajaccio, Cagliari, La Spezia, Civitavecchia and more.

The AIDAblu, meanwhile, is sailing in the Eastern Mediterranean, with a series of week-long cruises that combine destinations in the Adriatic and the Aegean, such as the Greek Isles, Croatia and Turkey.

Sailing from Corfu and Trieste, the ship is also set to offer a unique itinerary to Southern Italy, Greece and Malta.

Among the ports visited by the seven-night cruise are Crotone, Catania, Valletta and Argostoli.

Completing AIDA’s deployment in the region, the AIDAstella is offering longer itineraries to both the Western and the Eastern Mediterranean.

The ten- and 11-night cruises depart from Palma de Mallorca and include visits to Portugal, Spain, Italy, France and more.

AIDA Cruises’ 2023 Mediterranean Program at a Glance:

Ships: Three – AIDAblu, AIDAcosma and AIDAstella

Sailing Season: January 1 to November 18

Homeports: Palma de Mallorca and Barcelona (Spain); Civitavecchia and Trieste (Italy); Corfu (Greece); Antalya (Turkey); and more

Itinerary highlights: Zadar and Dubrovnik (Croatia); Kotor (Montenegro); Crotone, Bari, La Spezia and Catania (Italy); Chania, Santorini and Piraeus (Greece); Ajaccio and Marseille (France); Cartagena, Minorca, Malaga and Cadiz (Spain); Lisbon (Portugal); and more