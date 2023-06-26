Tarragona’s Institutional Cruise Committee Meets for First Time

Port Tarragona announced that the Institutional Cruise Committee met for the first time on Friday, July 14, in the Josep Laporte room of the Fortuny Theatre in Reus.

The institutional and business representatives who are members of the Institutional Cruise Committee met to analyze the first weeks of the 2023 season as well as the preparations for the upcoming events.

This fall, the board will organize the second edition of the Sustainability and Environmental Care Day in Cruises and Water Sports and in June 2024, it will host the 64th meeting of the MedCruise Assembly.

Present at the meting were Noemí Llauradó, president of the Tarragona Provincial Government and deputy mayor of Reus Town Council; Alba Colet, representative in Tarragona of Global Ports Holding; Francesc Pintado, president of the Tarragona Hospitality Business Association (AEHT); Marta Farrero, head of the Costa Daurada Tourism Board Autonomous Body; Montse Adan, Tarragona City councilor for commerce and tourism; Mònica Conesa, Port Aventura DMC and in-destination sales manager; Cristina Cid, former tourism councilor for Vila-seca town council and Lluïsa Clavé Muñoz, current tourism councilor for Vila-seca town council; Berta Cabré, president of the Tarragona Hospitality and Tourism Business Federation (FEHT); Oscar Saladié, professor at the Rovira i Virgili University (URV); Juan Crespo, director of Reus Airport; Anna Martínez, deputy director general of Tourism Planning and Inspection; Genoveva Climent, commercial and business development director of the Tarragona Port Authority (TPA) and TPA president, Saül Garreta.

The meeting addressed operational issues such as estimated calls, the first results of the cruise passenger satisfaction survey and the organization of upcoming events.