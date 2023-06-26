Swan Hellenic Unveils 2024 Cultural Expedition Cruises

Swan Hellenic has released details of its 2024 cruises with itineraries across the world, from exploring the Arctic and Antarctic to visiting Brazil, Africa, the Mediterranean and beyond.

Andrea Zito, CEO of Swan Hellenic, said: “We’re truly delighted with the fantastic itineraries our experts have curated for 2024, enriched with exciting new destinations, including Cuba and the Bijagós islands. We’re now offering an unrivaled choice of worldwide opportunities to see what others don’t with unique style and personalization”.

Itineraries range from eight-day explorations to 21-night semi-circumnavigation voyages, accompanied by expert guides, scientists and explorers.

The SH Vega will explore the Antarctic Peninsula from Ushuaia through March 2024, when it’s set to embark on the 21-day South Atlantic Semi-Circumnavigation cruise. On its way to Cape Town, South Africa, the ship will visit Gough Island and Tristan de Cunha. During the summer season, the SH Vega will also explore Cornwall, Ireland, Wales and Scotland as well as Iceland, Norway and the Arctic. The ship will spend October and November sailing the Caribbean and Brazil through November 2024.

The SH Diana will be based in Antarctica until late February 2024, when it’s set to return north into the Chilean Fjords and up the West Coast of South and Central America. In Halifax, Canada, the ship will move to Greenland in late May for the Arctic season. In the summer, the SH Diana will explore the Mediterranean before transiting the Suez Canal in October to explore the Seychelles, Madagascar and South Africa.

Featured itineraries aboard the SH Vega include In Shackleton’s Footsteps, the Pristine Islands of West Africa as well as the Unspoilt Wilds of Southwest Africa.