Storylines to Host World’s First Accredited Floating/Traveling School

Storylines, scheduled to launch operations with the Narrative in 2025, has developed its traveling school, also known as the world’s first fully accredited “floating school”.

Children onboard Storylines’ Narrative will have the chance to engage in a global learning program both onboard the ship and ashore while exploring port cities.

Storyline’s traveling school will also teach children to help the communities that the ship visits.

The residential community at sea described this school as a mix of “study abroad” and “homeschooling around the world” concepts, the company said.

The Narrative will feature 547 residences with a range of amenities, including 20 restaurants and bars, a vertical farm, an organic farmer’s market, a movie theater, a bowling alley, a marina with watercraft, a 10,000-book library and more; residences range.

Prices for the residences range from $1 million to $8 million.