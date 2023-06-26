Spectrum of the Seas Sets Sail to Japan

The Spectrum of the Seas is setting sail to Japan today. Marking Royal Caribbean International’s return to the Far East, the vessel is kicking off a 12-night cruise to Yokohama.

Sailing from Singapore, the one-way cruise includes stops in different destinations in the region, including Nha Trang, in Vietnam.

On its way to Japan, the Spectrum of the Seas is also scheduled for a two-day visit to Hong Kong and a stop in Taiwan’s Keelung. The 2019-built vessel then sails to Shimizu and Kobe before arriving in Yokohama on Aug 12.

After arriving at the port, which is located near Japan’s capital city Tokyo, the Spectrum is set to start a second 12-night cruise to the Far East and Southeast Asia.

Sailing back to Singapore, the itinerary also includes visits to Nha Trang, Hong Kong, Kobe and Shimizu, in addition to new stops in Ho Chi Minh City and Kagoshima.

Sailing back-to-back, the two cruises can be combined for a 24-night roundtrip itinerary to Japan sailing from Singapore.

Continuing its year-round program in Southeast Asia, the Spectrum is then set to continue to offer short cruises from Singapore through early 2024.

Departing from the Marina Bay Cruise Centre, the three- to five-night sailings include visits to ports in Thailand and Malaysia, such as Penang, Phuket and Port Klang.

Between September and October, the ship is also scheduled to offer two additional 12-night itineraries to Japan and the Far East.

In April 2024, the Spectrum is marking Royal Caribbean’s return to China as well, with a series of four- to seven-night cruises from Shanghai.

Part of the five-ship Quantum Class, the Spectrum of the Seas was delivered by the Meyer Werft shipyard in April 2019. Custom-designed to sail in Asia, the 4,200-guest was initially based in China on a year-round basis.