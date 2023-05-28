Royal Caribbean Spectrum Sailings from China Now on Sale

Royal Caribbean International opened bookings for the Spectrum of the Seas’ sailings from Shanghai, set to take place starting next April.

The ship will sail from Shanghai on four- and seven-night cruises to Japan, the company said in a statement.

“Chinese vacationers have been eagerly awaiting to wander and make memories throughout Asia again, and we are delighted to make that possible as the first international cruise line to open for bookings and cruise in China. And what better way to mark Royal Caribbean’s homecoming than with the return of Spectrum of the Seas, a ship that was specifically designed for the Asia,” said Dr. Zinan Liu, senior vice president and chairman, Asia, Royal Caribbean Group.

“Today, we can proudly proclaim, ‘We are back in China!’”

Designed for Asia, the company said that the Spectrum of the Seas features a lineup of restaurants and entertainment with regionally inspired menus and shows, like Hot Pot, Teppanyaki and Sichuan Red, as well as karaoke lounge Star Moment, Showgirls in the Royal Theater and Silk Road in the one-of-a-kind Two70, where robots and technology combine to create jaw-dropping performances.