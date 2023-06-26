Silversea Offers Exclusive Benefits on Select Voyages

Silversea Cruises is extending its Suite Upgrades offer on a wide selection of voyages for new bookings made by August 31, 2023, according to a statement.

The limited-time offer is applicable on sailings departing between November 2023 and May 2025 with all-inclusive door-to-door fares. Benefits include up to a two-category suite upgrade on select voyages, for select suite categories and a $1,000 USD shipboard credit per suite.

“Our Suite Upgrades promotion is a value-rich incentive to inspire travelers to venture out and discover our world’s authentic beauty in Silversea’s trademark level of luxury,” says Massimo Brancaleoni, Silversea’s senior vice president of global sales.

“The initiative provides travel advisors the chance to introduce new-to-brand clients to the industry’s leading ultra-luxury cruise line. Whether it’s a traditional oceangoing voyage to marquee destinations in Alaska, Europe, Asia and the Caribbean, or an expedition cruise to the Polar Regions, with Suite Upgrades, there has never been a better time for travelers to experience the all-inclusive luxury of Silversea Cruises.”

In addition, Silversea’s door-to-door all-inclusive fares come with a refundable deposit reduced by 15 percent; private executive transfers to and from home and airport; international flights and business class upgrades; in-country air and hotels when required by the itinerary; airport transfers; and luggage handling.

Guests can use their $1,000 credit for spa treatments, dining at specialty restaurants, premium wines and spirits, shore excursions and more.

Highlighted voyages include: