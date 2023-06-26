SHC Renews Contract with Liverpool City Council

SCH announced an extension to its contract with Liverpool City Council to support all cruise ships calling at Liverpool Cruise Terminal (LCT), according to a press release.

The cruise ship services provider has supported LCT for almost ten years. The company provides personnel for all stevedoring, including baggage handling, store loading and rope handling services. Meanwhile, the sister company Cruise and Passenger Services (CPS) provides parking services for travelers.

SCH Liverpool General Manager Karen Grogan said: “We have partnered with LCT for nearly ten years and have helped the city to become a leading destination for cruise ships calling in the UK. We are delighted that Liverpool City Council has chosen to extend this relationship and look forward to continuing to deliver a first-class service.”

LCT expects a total of 115 cruise calls this year with nearly 40 turnarounds, including Fred Olsen Cruise Lines, Ambassador Line and Noble Caledonia. Additionally, LCT supports regular operational calls from working ships, Royal and Foreign Navy visits and supporting maritime aspects of city events.

Head of Cruise Liverpool John Mawer said: “We welcome this continued relationship with Southampton Cargo Handling (SCH). Strong partnerships are a crucial element to the success of Cruise Liverpool and we look forward to a busy and successful three years ahead. With support from SCH for our stevedoring and rope handling requirements, I am assured we can continue the positive growth that has been seen in Liverpool over the last decade.”