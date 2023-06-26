SeaDream Yacht Club Debuts 2026 Caribbean Season

SeaDream Yacht Club has opened its 2026 Caribbean season for booking with sailings exploring the islands of Sandy Ground, Prickly Pear and Mayreau and Bequia.

SeaDream’s 2026 Caribbean sailings are available from January 2026 through April 2026 with 33 different itineraries visiting 39 destinations in the British Virgin Islands, the Windward and Leeward Islands, Turks & Caicos and the Bahamas.

A total of 24 voyages depart from U.S. ports of call, including San Juan, St. Thomas, and Palm Beach, Florida.

New 10- and 11-day voyages through Barbados allow guests to explore destinations in-depth with a two-night stay in St. Barths and overnights in Bequia. Guests can also look forward to beach parties in St. Kitts and calls in Trellis Bay, Beef Island; Jost van Dyke; Esperanza, Vieques; and Grand Turk.

“With a SeaDream luxury yachting experience and our new 10- and 11-day itineraries, guests explore the best that the Caribbean has to offer. Whether it’s the pristine British Virgin Islands, secluded Culebra Island, the Puerto Rican Archipelago’s crown jewel, Esperanza, where guests may kayak in bioluminescent waters, or sheltered Jost van Dyke, home to our signature Champagne & Caviar Splash, guests will have a memorable experience in every destination,” said SeaDream’s Andreas Brynestad.

“Onboard, guests enjoy SeaDream’s highly attentive service from every crew member in a relaxing, highly personalized, and luxurious ambiance.”

The new 2026 Caribbean itineraries include: