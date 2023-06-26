Seabourn Pursuit Offers ‘Home Away from Home’ Experience

Seabourn’s newest expedition ship, the Seabourn Pursuit, will provide guests with a “home away from home” feel when it launches this summer.

The Seabourn Pursuit will feature a total of 132 luxurious oceanfront veranda suites, available in a variety of dimensions. Designed by hospitality atelier Tihany Design, accommodations include a living area, queen-size bed or two twin beds, a walk-in closet, a fully stocked bar and refrigerator, a writing desk with personalized stationery and more.

“Tihany Design’s latest undertaking for Seabourn is among its most thoughtfully conceived and executed, creating an ultra-luxury atmosphere that pairs well with the expedition feel guests experience throughout Seabourn Pursuit,” said Natalya Leahy, president of Seabourn. “Guests will certainly recognize their Seabourn ‘home away from home’ while being surrounded by elements that bring a spirit of adventure and discovery as they visit some of the most beautiful and remote locations of the world.”

The Seabourn Pursuit will feature a number of suite categories including: