Seabourn: 2023 Summer Deployment Breakdown

With the new Seabourn Pursuit debuting in August, Seabourn is set to offer a strong summer program this year.
In addition to the Mediterranean and Alaska, the luxury brand is also scheduled to offer itineraries in remote parts of the globe, including the Arctic, the Northwest Passage and Greenland.
Cruise Industry News breaks down the company’s itineraries for the 2023 summer season.
Mediterranean
Seabourn Pursuit
Capacity: 264 guests
Built: 2023
Homeports: Valletta (Malta); Civitavecchia (Italy); Barcelona (Spain); and more
Length: Seven to 12 nights
Itineraries: Western Mediterranean visiting “hidden harbors” in Italy, France, Monaco and Spain, such as Giardini Naxos, Lipari, Portoferraio, Antibes, La Joliette, Monte Carlo, Palamos, Alicante and more
Sailing Season: August 12 to September 17
Seabourn Encore
Capacity: 604 guests
Built: 2016
Homeports: Piraeus (Greece); Istanbul (Turkey); Haifa (Israel); Venice (Italy); and more
Length: Seven to 21 nights
Itineraries: Eastern Mediterranean visiting the Greek Islands, Turkey, Croatia, Montenegro, Israel, Cyprus, Italy, Malta and other destinations
Sailing Season: April 23 to November 12
Seabourn Quest
Capacity: 450 guests
Built: 2011
Homeports: Lisbon (Portugal); Barcelona (Spain); Monte Carlo (Monaco); Venice (Italy); and more
Length: Seven to 14 nights
Itineraries: Western and Eastern Mediterranean featuring different destinations in the Adriatic, the Greek Islands, the French and the Italian Rivieras, the Aegean, the Greek Islands and more
Sailing Season: April 8 to August 1
Seabourn Sojourn
Capacity: 450 guests
Built: 2010
Homeports: Barcelona (Spain); Lisbon (Portugal); Monte Carlo (Monaco); and Civitavecchia (Italy)
Length: Seven to 14 nights
Itineraries: Western Mediterranean and the Atlantic visiting Italy (including Sicily and Sardinia), Spain (including the Baleares and the Canaries), France (including Corsica), Portugal, Morocco and more
Sailing Season: May 27 to October 21
Northern Europe and the Arctic
Seabourn Venture
Capacity: 264 guests
Built: 2022
Homeports: Reykjavik (Iceland); Kangerlussuaq (Greenland); Leith (Scotland); Nome (United States); and more
Length: 11 to 20 nights
Itineraries: Northern Europe and the Arctic, with expeditions sailing to Iceland, Greenland and the Svalbard Archipelago, in addition to a complete Northwest Passage transit in August
Sailing Season: May 12 to September 28
Seabourn Ovation
Capacity: 604 guests
Built: 2018
Homeports: Copenhagen (Denmark); Reykjavik (Iceland); Dover (England); and more
Length: Seven to 14 nights
Itineraries: Western Europe, Norway (including the North Cape), Iceland, Scandinavia, the British Islands and more
Sailing Season: April 23 to September 24
Alaska
Seabourn Odyssey
Capacity: 450 guests
Built: 2009
Homeports: Vancouver (Canada); and Juneau (United States)
Length: Seven to 11 nights
Itineraries: Alaska and Canada visiting Alert Bay, Prince Rupert, Wrangell, the Tracy Arm Fjord, Haines, Sitka, Ketchikan, Icy Strait Point and more
Sailing Season: May 26 to October 6