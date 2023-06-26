Seabourn: 2023 Summer Deployment Breakdown

With the new Seabourn Pursuit debuting in August, Seabourn is set to offer a strong summer program this year.

In addition to the Mediterranean and Alaska, the luxury brand is also scheduled to offer itineraries in remote parts of the globe, including the Arctic, the Northwest Passage and Greenland.

Cruise Industry News breaks down the company’s itineraries for the 2023 summer season.

Mediterranean

Seabourn Pursuit

Capacity: 264 guests

Built: 2023

Homeports: Valletta (Malta); Civitavecchia (Italy); Barcelona (Spain); and more

Length: Seven to 12 nights

Itineraries: Western Mediterranean visiting “hidden harbors” in Italy, France, Monaco and Spain, such as Giardini Naxos, Lipari, Portoferraio, Antibes, La Joliette, Monte Carlo, Palamos, Alicante and more

Sailing Season: August 12 to September 17

Seabourn Encore

Capacity: 604 guests

Built: 2016

Homeports: Piraeus (Greece); Istanbul (Turkey); Haifa (Israel); Venice (Italy); and more

Length: Seven to 21 nights

Itineraries: Eastern Mediterranean visiting the Greek Islands, Turkey, Croatia, Montenegro, Israel, Cyprus, Italy, Malta and other destinations

Sailing Season: April 23 to November 12

Seabourn Quest

Capacity: 450 guests

Built: 2011

Homeports: Lisbon (Portugal); Barcelona (Spain); Monte Carlo (Monaco); Venice (Italy); and more

Length: Seven to 14 nights

Itineraries: Western and Eastern Mediterranean featuring different destinations in the Adriatic, the Greek Islands, the French and the Italian Rivieras, the Aegean, the Greek Islands and more

Sailing Season: April 8 to August 1

Seabourn Sojourn

Capacity: 450 guests

Built: 2010

Homeports: Barcelona (Spain); Lisbon (Portugal); Monte Carlo (Monaco); and Civitavecchia (Italy)

Length: Seven to 14 nights

Itineraries: Western Mediterranean and the Atlantic visiting Italy (including Sicily and Sardinia), Spain (including the Baleares and the Canaries), France (including Corsica), Portugal, Morocco and more

Sailing Season: May 27 to October 21

Northern Europe and the Arctic

Seabourn Venture

Capacity: 264 guests

Built: 2022

Homeports: Reykjavik (Iceland); Kangerlussuaq (Greenland); Leith (Scotland); Nome (United States); and more

Length: 11 to 20 nights

Itineraries: Northern Europe and the Arctic, with expeditions sailing to Iceland, Greenland and the Svalbard Archipelago, in addition to a complete Northwest Passage transit in August

Sailing Season: May 12 to September 28

Seabourn Ovation

Capacity: 604 guests

Built: 2018

Homeports: Copenhagen (Denmark); Reykjavik (Iceland); Dover (England); and more

Length: Seven to 14 nights

Itineraries: Western Europe, Norway (including the North Cape), Iceland, Scandinavia, the British Islands and more

Sailing Season: April 23 to September 24

Alaska

Seabourn Odyssey

Capacity: 450 guests

Built: 2009

Homeports: Vancouver (Canada); and Juneau (United States)

Length: Seven to 11 nights

Itineraries: Alaska and Canada visiting Alert Bay, Prince Rupert, Wrangell, the Tracy Arm Fjord, Haines, Sitka, Ketchikan, Icy Strait Point and more

Sailing Season: May 26 to October 6