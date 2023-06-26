Scenic Introduces Groups+ Program for Travel Advisors

Scenic announced Groups+, a new group booking program created exclusively for travel advisors.

The Groups+ Travel Advisor Program offers advisors a free hosted suite on select 2024 Scenic Eclipse and Scenic Eclipse II voyages, allowing them to join their group for the sailings.

The program is available on a range of itineraries including the new, 11-day Discover the Kimberly Coastline itinerary aboard the Scenic Eclipse II along Australia’s northwest coast. The Groups+ offer is also available on select Arctic itineraries such as the 10-day Beyond the Arctic Circle sailing from Tromso to Oslo.

For those looking to sail the South Pacific onboard the Scenic Eclipse II, the program is also applicable on several itineraries including the eight-day Lagoons, Reefs and Cultures of the Pacific through Fiji and Tonga.

Additionally, the Epic Summer Group Savings promotion offers savings on group bookings for river and ocean cruises across both brands. Guests can save on river cruises departing in July and August 2024 where Scenic is offering $750 per person savings while Emerald Cruises is offering $500 per person savings. Advisors will also get a two percent bonus commission on new bookings during the period. For ocean sailings, Scenic is offering $750 per person savings on select Scenic Eclipse and Scenic Eclipse II voyages. Emerald Cruises is offering $500 per person savings on Caribbean cruises onboard Emerald Azzurra and Emerald Sakara.