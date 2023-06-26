Scenic Eclipse II Takes Helicopter Experiences in the Kimberley to New Heights

Scenic announced new helicopter experiences in the Kimberley region for the Scenic Eclipse II’s inaugural 2024 season.

Beginning in May 2024, the Scenic Eclipse II will become the only ship sailing in the region with two onboard helicopters, each with a capacity to carry up to six passengers. Guests will have access to the wilderness with a range of excursions and experiences.

The helicopters feature a spacious, air-conditioned interior with large windows. They also include BOSE noise-canceling headsets for optimal comfort. During each expedition, the flightseeing program will include up to 10 helicopter excursions, designed by Jason Flesher, director of discovery operations.

“The Kimberley is truly an awe-inspiring experience,” said Flesher. “It’s the hidden tropical jewel of the world. The only way to truly encompass all it is willing to reveal is by helicopters, direct from the ship, which only Scenic Eclipse II can offer.”

The pilots will also be trained by a Kimberley expert with over 13 years of experience flying in the region.

Guests will be able to enjoy a range of experiences, from flightseeing tours over the King George River and Horizontal Falls to visits to indigenous communities. Excursions also include landings at Darwin Aviation Museum and VIP tours such as the Willie Creek Pearl Farm, the Buccaneer Archipelago and the Lacepede Islands.

Guests will also have the chance to create their own journeys, chartering the helicopters for private flightseeing.