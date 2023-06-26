Sarah Fabergé Named Godmother to New Regent Cruise Ship

Regent Seven Seas Cruises today announced that Sarah Fabergé, Founding Member of The Fabergé Heritage Council and great-granddaughter of Peter Carl Fabergé, will serve as Godmother to the ship that will embody A Heritage of Perfection, Seven Seas Grandeur, according to a press release.

Sarah will christen the ship at an elegant and exclusive gala event in Miami, Florida on December 10, 2023, which will also feature incredible entertainment from Emmy and Tony Award-Winning actress and singer Kristin Chenoweth.

The Seven Seas Grandeur will then embark on a three-night Caribbean christening cruise, before returning to Miami for its maiden Caribbean season.

“As a founding member of the Fabergé Heritage Council, Sarah symbolizes the shared ethos and distinctive qualities that define our two eminent luxury brands and is therefore the ideal Godmother of our newest ship, Seven Seas Grandeur,” said Andrea DeMarco, President of Regent Seven Seas Cruises. “We are deeply honored to name Sarah Fabergé as Godmother, and I am delighted to welcome her to the Regent Seven Seas Cruises family.”

DeMarco continued: “Seven Seas Grandeur has been inspired by the past and stunningly reimagined for the future, exemplifying our heritage of perfection with unrivaled space, unparalleled service, epicurean perfection, and transformative experiences that begin the moment guests step aboard. Fabergé’s storied legacy of unwavering perfection, unparalleled craftsmanship, and relentless pursuit of excellence aligns harmoniously with the core values of our own distinguished luxury brand.”

“Today’s Fabergé looks to the ingenuity of my great-grandfather, Peter Carl Fabergé and his constant pursuit of excellence,” said Sarah Fabergé, Director of Special Projects and Founding Member of the Fabergé Heritage Council. “I am honored to be Godmother to this extraordinary new ship which, like Fabergé, has been inspired by the past and reimagined for the future, and I also look forward to hosting Regent guests onboard Seven Seas Grandeur for my exclusive Spotlight Voyage in 2024”.

Great-granddaughter of Peter Carl Fabergé – the legendary artist-jeweler and creative and entrepreneurial genius behind the world-renowned company that bore his name – Sarah is member of the Fabergé Heritage Council which helps to support the Fabergé Management Team in its pursuit of excellence and exclusivity and provides guidance on Peter Carl Fabergé and his legacy.

As part of Regent’s partnership with Fabergé, Sarah will wear bespoke earrings and a ring specifically designed for the upcoming Christening event. These pieces, made of 18k white gold and featuring blue guilloché enamel, white diamonds and pearls, will not only grace Sarah as an ensemble during this elegant event but will also be auctioned to raise money for charity in 2024, the company said.

The proceeds from this auction will be donated to the Gemfields Foundation, the charitable arm of Gemfields which is the parent company of Fabergé. The foundation is dedicated to undertaking various activations designed to address poverty alleviation in communities and wildlife conservation in sub-Saharan Africa. Notably, the charity’s impactful projects span countries which Regent visits, such as Madagascar and Mozambique.

Sarah’s appointment as Godmother to Seven Seas Grandeur comes in celebration of Regent Seven Seas Cruises’ partnership with Fabergé. As part of the collaboration, Regent previously announced the commission of a one-of-a-kind, meticulously hand-crafted objet d’art known as Journey in Jewels. This exquisite Fabergé egg will hold the distinction of being the first-ever permanent resident of its kind on the open seas, proudly serving as the crowning jewel within the ship’s awe-inspiring multi-million-dollar art collection.

Additionally, Sarah will host a Fabergé Spotlight Voyage on board Seven Seas Grandeur, sailing July 1, 2024, enveloping luxury travelers into the world of Fabergé with small group master-class programs, exclusive access to unique and intimate shore-side tours, jeweled egg demonstrations and fascinating lectures and screenings. The 10-night sailing will depart from Rome (Civitavecchia) and cruise the Mediterranean, calling in Salerno, Italy; Taormina (Sicily), Italy; Valletta, Malta; Palma de Mallorca; Barcelona, Spain; Provence (Marseille), and Antibes, France before ending at Monte Carlo.