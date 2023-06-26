Royal Caribbean Group Transforms Waste Management In Cruise Industry

Royal Caribbean Group is transforming waste management practices by introducing new technology, according to a press release.

The two new systems, Microwave-Assisted Pyrolysis (MAP) and Micro Auto Gasification (MAG) will be launched onboard Icon of the Seas and Silversea Cruises’ Silver Nova. The systems take waste onboard and turn it into synthesis gas (syngas) that the ship can directly use as energy. The result is repurposing waste in a sustainable way.

The new tools will become the cruise industry’s first systems to transform solid waste directly into energy when they make a debut on two of Royal Caribbean Group’s newest ships.

“I am proud of Royal Caribbean Group’s drive to SEA the Future and be better tomorrow than we are today,” said Jason Liberty, president and CEO of Royal Caribbean Group. “Pioneering the first waste-to-energy system on a cruise ship builds on our commitment to remove waste from local landfills and deliver great vacation experiences responsibly.”

In order to meet its goals to reduce food waste across the fleet by 50 percent by 2025, Royal Caribbean Group is implementing initiatives across its brands including:

Developing a proprietary platform for monitoring food supply and estimating how much food should be produced, prepped and ordered daily.

Using artificial intelligence (AI) to adjust food production in real time.

Launching an onboard food waste role to monitor and train crew members.

Tracking guest demand for specific menu items and adjusting the planning and preparation.

Introducing a waste awareness campaign in the crew dining areas across all ships.

Royal Caribbean Group is also expanding its Green Hubs, a capacity-building program that has helped divert 92 percent of its waste from landfills. First launched in 2014, the program has expanded to 33 ports worldwide and is now joined by the Galapagos Islands, where Silversea became the first cruise line to gain certification in environmental management.