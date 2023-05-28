Royal Caribbean Cancels Holiday Freedom Sailings for Drydock

Royal Caribbean has informed guests who booked sailings onboard the Freedom of the Seas in December 2024 and January 2025 that their cruises have been canceled due to drydock work.

Guests and travel agents received notifications from the cruise line informing them of cancellations of select cruises onboard the Freedom of the Seas, including the Christmas and New Year sailings.

“We’re continuously working to improve our ships and the many amenities they have to offer. We’re taking Freedom of the Seas into dry dock for routine maintenance and exciting improvements. Unfortunately, this means your upcoming December 21st, 2024 cruise has been canceled,” it was stated in a letter sent to guests.

The letter further explains additional options guests can select in lieu of their canceled sailings, including:

Re-booking one of the select 2024 or 2025 itineraries onboard the Freedom of the Seas or the Oasis of the Seas, departing from Fort Lauderdale, Florida;

Re-booking any other Royal Caribbean International sailing not included in option 1;

Canceling their sailings altogether.

According to the letter, travelers who opt to cancel their sailing will get a full refund of any paid portion of their cruise fare (including non-refundable deposits) and any pre-paid amenities to the original form of payment within 14 business days.

Royal Caribbean has not announced the scope of work to be completed during the drydock. The Freedom of the Seas underwent its last drydock in 2020.