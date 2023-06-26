Roma Cruise Terminal Off to Strong Start to 2023 Cruise Season

Roma Cruise Terminal has reported a strong performance in the first six months of 2023, welcoming a total of 1,173,292 cruise transit and turnaround passengers.

This year’s numbers surpassed those of 2022 by 86 percent when the terminal welcomed approximately 630,652 passengers.

It is also an 11.8 percent increase compared to the first half of 2019 (1,048,798), the port said, in a statement.

According to a press release, this increase in passenger numbers comes despite having the same number of ship calls for the same period in 2022, and reflects the increase in turnaround calls, a higher occupancy level and visits by larger cruise ships.

The most significant increase was registered in turnaround passengers at around 17 percent compared to 2022 and 86.9 percent compared to 2019.