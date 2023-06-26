Resorts World Cruises to Host Miss Grand Malaysia Event at Sea

Resorts World Cruises announced that it will welcome Miss Grand Malaysia 2023 aboard the Genting Dream from August 10-14 2023.

The Genting Dream will welcome Miss Grand International Isabella Menin, Miss Grand Malaysia 2022 Charissa Chong and the finalists of Miss Grand Malaysia 2023. This will be the first time the Miss Grand Malaysia will occur at sea, the company said, in a press release.

Fans of Miss Grand Malaysia can join the cruise and be part of the events, witnessing the crowning moment of a beauty queen who will represent Malaysia at the Miss Grand International Grand Finals in Vietnam this October.

Michael Goh, president of Resorts World Cruises said: “Resorts World Cruises is thrilled to welcome the Miss Grand Malaysia finalists on the Genting Dream, a first for both brands, which I am sure will be very exciting for the finalists and audiences. Our collaboration will provide a unique setting 2 for the pageant, which will enhance the finalists’ experiences and also enable our guests to be part of this memorable journey and event at sea.”

Together with HyperLive Entertainment and Fantastic Golden, Resorts World Cruises held a press conference on July 24, 2023, onboard the Genting Dream. The current queen, Charissa Chong, was present to officially launch the event.

On the ship, the finalists will participate in multiple challenges and events that showcase their talents and abilities including a fashion show, grooming workshops, an outdoor party and a Meet and Greet session, before the crowning of Miss Grand Malaysia 2023.

Sean Wong, CEO of HyperLive Entertainment and national director of Miss Grand Malaysia said: “I am excited to embark on this remarkable journey of beauty and elegance, as we join forces with Resorts World Cruises to create an unforgettable experience at sea. This partnership marks a significant milestone, bringing together the realms of beauty pageantry and luxury cruising. Together, we aim to captivate the audience’s hearts and crown the next Miss Grand Malaysia with an unforgettable spectacle.”