Resorts World Cruises Partners with Lego for Theme Cruises

Resorts World Cruises announced a collaboration with Lego for the first-ever summer theme cruises aboard the Resorts World One departing on July 12 and continuing on all sailings through August 30.

The Resorts World One will welcome guests onboard to a World of Lego at sea featuring branded decorations and activities for all ages.

Guests onboard the ship will also be able to take a photo with the Captain and Sailor Lego mascots.

For an even deeper Lego experience, kids can also sign-up for the Lego BUILDcation packages at $288 per guest, including an array of activities and workshops and a special Lego box set. Afterward, kids will be presented with a special Resorts World Cruises and Lego certificate from the Sailor Lego mascot.

Guests can embark on the Resorts World One in Hong Kong or Kaohsiung. In addition, guests can a sneak peek of the Lego-themed cruise at the three-day Summer Fun Roadshow in Hong Kong hosted by the Resorts World Cruises from July 7–9 2023, at the MCP Central. In addition to a cruise preview, guests will also be able to take advantage of booking discounts, including a triple discount offer for the first 50 cabins for selected two-and-three-night sailings.