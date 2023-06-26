Princess Cruises to Host Wine Experiences on Royal Princess

Princess Cruises announced a new partnership with Wine Selectors for a four-day wine-themed cruise aboard the Royal Princess.

The Medallion-class ship will depart from Sydney on November 2023, making her maiden call into Hobart on November 17, before returning to Sydney.

“Princess Cruises prides itself on offering premium experiences onboard, and this partnership with Wine Selectors on this Royal Princess voyage will really take it to the next level,” said Stuart Allison, senior vice president of Princess Cruises Australia Pacific, UK and Europe.

“We’re proud of our reputation for having one of the most extensive wine lists in the industry, and are delighted to give our guests access to this exclusive, curated collection.”

Guests on the special sailing will enjoy a range of wine-themed activities hosted by Wine Selectors, such as complimentary tastings of exclusive wines. There will also be a guided masterclass hosted by International wine show judge, winemaker and educator Dave Mavor, as well as gourmet food for $30 per person.

Also available will be a five-course dinner with Tasmanian Winemaker Jeremy Dineen at Princess Cruises Chef’s Table Lumiere. The menu will be limited to 12 guests at $140 per person.

Lois Donaldson, general manager at Wine Selectors: “or nearly 50 years, we’ve brought the best wine into Australian homes, and this partnership will see our unmatched expertise and local offering onboard one of Princess’ finest ships.”

“We’re excited to bring the best of Tasmania onboard Royal Princess for this special event, and can’t wait to share our passion for wine with guests onboard.”