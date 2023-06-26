Princess Cruises Launches Score for 24 Sale

Princess Cruises is launching a “Score for 24 Sale”, offering savings on 2024 sailings, including fares as low as $399 per person for a seven-day Western Caribbean voyage.

The “Score for 24 Sale” offers the lowest fares of the season for sailings aboard Princess ships in 2024, with a variety of itineraries to choose from, including Caribbean getaways, European river cruises and expeditions to remote destinations.

“Surging consumer demand is driving customers to secure their 2024 summer vacations now,” said John Padgett, president of Princess Cruises. “The Score for 24 is rewarding guests who are eager to lock in the most popular cruise itineraries with the very best rates we will offer all year.”

In addition, a third and fourth guest sail for free on select voyages. The offer is available until September 5, 2023.